Tyler Matakevich’s St. Joe’s Free Football Clinic Saturday

The St. Joseph High School Free Football Clinic, hosted by former Cadet and current Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Matakevich, will be held Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St Joseph High School.

Matakevich’s Steeler teammates — Sean Davis and Jordan Dangerfield, along with the Indianapolis Colt’s P.J. Walker — will greet 100-plus students from an estimated 20 towns.

Former St. Joe’s athletes joining Matakevich (2011) instructing at the clinic include Joe Della Vecchia (2011), Nick Adzima (2011), Shelton’s Rob Mihaly, David Summers (2019), Jared Mallozzi (2018), Milford’s Cam Ryan (2016), Mike Marini, Nick DiCairano and Ace Luzietti (2019).

A year ago, 100-plus players in grades 5-8 were broken into groups and swapped with different instructors to learn the basics and more about all aspects of playing football — line play, special teams, running back, wide receiver, defensive backs and quarterback.