Trumbull author wins book award

A book weaving together a Holocaust narrative with a present-day true crime story has won acclaim from the Connecticut Press Club.

At its annual awards night in Southport, the club awarded The Crate: A Story of War, a Murder, and Justice first place in adult non-fiction in its annual literary contest.

“The Connecticut Press Club’s annual awards night honors some of our state’s most accomplished journalists, writers, editors and other communications professionals,” said Club President Michele Turk. “It’s a wonderful celebration of media professionals at a time when journalists and the mainstream media are under siege.”

Author Deborah Levison of Trumbull said she was honored to receive recognition from the club. The book is her debut literary effort.

“This story is very near to my heart, and to have it resonate with this group of professional communicators is hugely meaningful for me,” she said.

With its first-place award in Connecticut, The Crate went on to compete in the national competition of the National Federation of Press Women, which includes both male and female members from across the country. In the national competition, The Crate won second place for non-fiction.

Published by WildBlue Press (2018), the book tells the true story of a murder and its aftermath. In 2010, Levison’s family found a wooden crate, nailed tightly shut and hidden underneath their lake house in Canada. They weren’t prepared for its contents. The crate contained a woman’s butchered body. The discovery devastated Levison’s fragile parents: it dredged up their memories of past violence, of surviving the Holocaust. The two timelines, past and present, converge in the story.

The Crate has earned seven literary awards to date.

Bestselling author and former journalist Jane Green, author of 19 novels, including 17 New York Times bestsellers, hosted the awards gala.

The Connecticut Press Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women. For more information regarding the Connecticut Press Club, their awards night, or membership, email Michele at ctpressclub@gmail.com.