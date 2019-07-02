Trumbull Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-in Tech Help — Thursday, July 11, 18 and 25, from 1-3 p.m., in the Kiwanis Room. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the Library’s electronic resources? Meet with a reference librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

The UFO Experience with Stephen Spignesi — Steve Spignesi will present an overview of the UFO phenomenon with photos, discussion, and time for Q & A Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. In addition to a slideshow, Stephen will cover different types of close encounters, unexplained UFO sightings by astronauts, Project Blue Book sightings by pilots, Jimmy Carter’s UFO sighting, crop circles, hidden government UFO secrets, and more. Registration is required.

Mindful Meditation — Two one-hour sessions will be held Monday, July 15, at noon and 1 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.

Film Viewing & Discussion — Join film critic Joe Meyers for a viewing and discussion of the documentary Apollo 11 Wednesday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. This 2019 documentary consists solely of archival footage, including 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews, only TV commentary and internal NASA discussions. Registration is required.

Trivia Night — Summer Trivia Night will be held Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. Register as a team or a single. Six is the maximum number of members per team. Each person participating must register. If your team has less than six members, a single may be added to your team. Prizes will be awarded.

Teen

Intro to Magic the Gathering — Those ages 8-16 learn the card game Magic: The Gathering Friday, July 12, from noon-3 p.m. Novice players learn how to play, understand the games vocabulary, and watch a demonstration of a match. Afterwards, participants will get to play against each other to practice their new skills. Registration is requested.

Anime Club — Children in grades 8-12 will watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime’s, read manga, and during special meetings, learn about various aspects of Japanese culture Wednesday, July 17, from 3:15-4:45 p.m.

YA Book Brigade — Book club for teens entering grades 8-12 meets every third Thursday of the month Thursday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month’s book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration required.

Children’s

Storytime continues through the month of July.

Baby Café — For ages 6 months to 2 years, July 16 and 17, at 11 a.m. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Family Book Cover Bingo — All ages are invited to play Book Cover Bingo Thursday, July 18 from 6-7 p.m. Hear about the library’s newest children’s books while you try to get bingo. Small prizes awarded to winners. Registration required.

Fairchild Branch

Adults & Teens

We Came in Peace for All Mankind: The Race to the Moon — Hamish Lutris, associate professor at Capital Community College, will discuss the beginnings of space flight, the sense of political urgency that drove the US to shoot for the moon, as well as the intrepid technological spirit and prowess that transported Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to another heavenly body and allowed them to explore it. Registration required.

Children’s

Baby Boomers with Edward Leonard — Drumming program intended for ages 1-5 Thursday, July 11, from 11 a.m.-noon. Little ones explore rhythm and drumming. Registration required.

Fun with Rhythms — Fun with Rhythms is an educational drum and music circle designed to teach children, ages 5 and up (and adults) the fundamentals of music while playing interactive rhythm games with drums and hand-held percussion instruments from around the world Thursday, July 11, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Registration required.

Butterflies — Movement, songs and stories for ages 1-2.5 Monday, July 15, from 11-11:30 a.m.

Storytime for 2s & 3s — Music, dancing, stories and a craft Wednesday, July 17 and 31, from 11-11:30 a.m.

Rocket Science — Children ages 9 and up join Dr. Jane Copes of Science Outside the Box for some hands-on fun Thursday, July 18, from 3-4 p.m. Registration required.

