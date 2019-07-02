Trumbull High scores six nominations for theater awards

The cast of Trumbull High School’s Chicago took the stage again in a reprise of the school’s March production as they joined in the 2nd Annual Sondheim Awards at the Shubert Theater on June 3. As nominees for this year’s Best Musical award, Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn, Amos Hart and the rest of Chicago’s most notorious Jazz Age characters took the stage performing “Both Reached for the Gun” for a nearly sold out audience of parents, friends, well-wishers, and other high school performers.

Seniors Jacqueline Mate and Harrison Gilberti also performed in song medleys highlighting nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. In total, THS was recognized with six nominations which also included Best Student Lighting Design, Best Student Scenic Design (James Gallo), and Best Student Costume Design (Gabriella Perez).

According to organizers, one of the key features of the program is to bring students together with peers from other schools to expand learning, support each other, and collaborate in the arts. After participating in a four-day intensive “bootcamp” to prepare for the gala, Best Actress nominee Jacqueline Mate said the program had been worthwhile.

“The work on the medleys with the other nominees from other school created and emphasized the importance of being an ensemble and having a connection with one another and I absolutely loved that,” she said. Mate plans to study theatre at Elon University

Senior James Gallo, nominated for both Lighting and Scenic Design, took home the prize for Scenic Design. In his acceptance speech, noting the many opportunities and experiences he accumulated through his four-year involvement in the THS theatre program, Gallo described the THS theatre program as his “second home” and his collaborations as “refreshing and inspiring.” He will enter Carnegie Mellon University in the fall studying lighting design.

The black-tie event was hosted by Broadway actor Derek Klena. Other industry presenters included Josh Dawson, Alexa Green, and Antonio Cipriano.

Program Technical Director Matthew Bracksieck said the biggest thrill for the students was collaborating with students from across the state.

“Being in a room with that energy, with everyone’s passion for the same thing, is what this program is all about,” Bracksieck said. “Our kids made THS and the whole town proud.”