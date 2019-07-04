This Weekend: Concerts and more

Pippin

Pippin runs July 5-28 at Summer Theatre of New Canaan, 56 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $29 -$69. For more information, visit STONC.org.

Defcon 5

Defcon 5 will perform on July 5 at 7 p.m. in front of Norwalk Public Library at 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, as part of the Hello Summer concert series. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Gone West

Gone West will perform on July 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75-$150. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Simpatico

Simpatico runs July 6 through Aug. 25 at the Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm Street, Westport. The exhibit features four artists from the Artists Collective of Westport. An opening reception will be held on July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit newtonroux.com.

Charlie Karp Tribute

The Charlie Karp Tribute Concert is on July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$125. Proceeds benefit the Charlie Karp Memorial Fund and the Levitt Pavilion’s Charlie Karp Tribute Fund. For more information, visit levittpavilion.com.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest is on July 6 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

La Boheme

Puccini’s La Boheme will be screened on July 7 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Allman Betts Band

The Allman Betts Band will perform on July 7 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $29.50-$65. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.