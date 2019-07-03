On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Pippin, July 5-28, Summer Theatre of New Canaan, 56 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $29 -$69. Info: STONC.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Funniest Comic in CT Contest, July 6, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Ten contestants compete, and eight comics advance a step closer to $3,500 in cash and 15 paid gigs. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Musicals at Richter’s Fairy Tale Theater for Children, kicks off July 6, 11 a.m., Workspace Education, 16 Trowbridge Dr., Bethel. Play series by and for young people: The Three Pigs and The Three Billy Goats Gruff, July 6; The Frog Princess, July 13; Aesop’s Fables, July 20; and Pinocchio, July 27. Tickets: $5. Info: musicalsatrichter.org, 203-748-6873, info@musicalsatrichter.org.

CONTINUING

Monty Python’s Spamalot, through July 13, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

The Light Princess, through July 28, New Canaan Library’s Christine’s Garden Park, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Tickets: $22-$30. Info: STONC.org.

ADVANCE

Cry it Out, July 12-28, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, July 12-Aug. 3, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Phil Hanley, July 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy Live at The Ives, July 13, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Headliner: Steve Shaffer. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Funniest Comic in CT Contest, July 13, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Ten contestants compete, and eight comics advance a step closer to $3,500 in cash and 15 paid gigs. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Colin Jost, July 14, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, July 16-Aug. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Hiding Anne Frank, July 17, noon, Norwalk Public Library, Main Auditorium, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Actress Prudence Wright Holmes portrays Miep Gies in this one-woman show. Free. Register: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Birds of North America, July 18-Aug. 3, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by Thrown Stone Theatre Company. Tickets: $29-$59. Info: thrownstone.org/events/.

T.J. Miller, July 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play Reading: Killing Mom, July 27, 3 p.m., ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Free. Info: actofct.org.

Comedian Marc Price, July 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.