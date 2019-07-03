Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Defcon 5, July 5, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Gone West, July 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Charlie Karp Tribute Concert, July 6, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$125. Proceeds to benefit the Charlie Karp Memorial Fund and the Levitt Pavilion’s Charlie Karp Tribute Fund. Info: levittpavilion.com/.

The Allman Betts Band, July 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts with special guest Duane Betts. Tickets: $29.50-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

C.J. Chenier & his Red Hot Louisiana Band, July 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Lard Dog & the Band of Shy — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, July 10, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

The Righteous Brothers, July 10, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Passafire with Kash’d Out, July 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Barons, July 11, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Front Country, July 11, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Mommyheads, The Philistines Jr, & The Zambonis, July 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lee Dewyze with Ada Pasternak, July 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Low Down Brass Band, July 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Josh Lovelace — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, July 17, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Kristian Bush: A Night of Sugarland songs and solo material, July 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Billy and the Showmen, July 18, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free concerts take place in the Brubeck Room rain or shine. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Hillbenders, July 18, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Jimmie Vaughan, July 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Wallflowers, July 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Anders Osborne Solo, July 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bat with the Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, July 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$108. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

ACT Broadway Unplugged Series, July 20, 8 p.m., ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and ACT’s resident music supervisor Bryan Perri will perform. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Gin Blossoms: New Miserable Experience Live, July 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45-$130. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Metropolitan Klezmer, July 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Our Native Daughters, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$65. Proceeds benefit The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Info/Tickets: web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10406429.

Annie and the Natural Wonder Band, July 24, 3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. For children 3 and up. Free; registration required. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, July 24, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas, July 25, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 25, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Tinsley Ellis, July 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band with Donna the Buffalo, July 26, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads — Single Release Party, July 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lyle Lovett, July 30 and 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $120-$130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cherish the Ladies, July 30, 7 p.m., CHIRP Concerts: Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, July 31, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

The Brother Brothers, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Sam Reider & The Human Hands, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Not-its! — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Damn Tall Buildings, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Cris Jacobs, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Suzie Shelton & Band — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Town Mountain, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Sarah Potenza Band, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Jojo & the Pinecones — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Johnny Nicholas, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Marcia Ball, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $85-$105. Info: levittpavilion.com/.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Fairfield Counts, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues festival. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.