Reel Dad: ‘Toy Story 4’ is the summer’s feel-good film

At a time when the world can confuse, and divisions can overwhelm, we can be comforted by a movie where the heroes remain authentic, the villains can be managed, and the outcome, even if a bit predictable, can reconfirm the goodness we can share. While this fourth edition of the “Toy Story” franchise may not necessarily break new ground, it sure does make us feel better after relaxing at the movies. The world is always a better place when Woody and Buzz Lightyear have our backs.

This latest episode in the story that started 24 years ago, again finds our favorite toys watching out for each other and for the child, a young girl named Bonnie, they now entertain. But times have changed. Woody (still voiced by the ever-so-comfortable Tom Hanks) finds himself watching more than playing as he begins to wonder if his relevance may be fading. While the other toys — especially Buzz (again voiced by Tim Allen) and Jessie (the distinctive Joan Cusack) — try to comfort the cowboy hero, Woody’s instinct proves correct when Bonnie finds herself enamored by a fork she decorated at her kindergarten orientation.

Now, in most movies, such minor situations might resolve in just a few lines of dialogue. But what makes the “Toy Story” movies so endearing is how, just like this child in the story, the films focus on small moments that can shape large thoughts. Bonnie’s sense of connection with the fork that becomes a toy reaches beyond her pride in its creation to articulate a connection she needs at this critical point in her life. And, while her parents may not clearly understand how to ease Bonnie’s pain when the fork disappears, leave it to our favorite toy Woody to know just what this five-year-old needs to experience so she can confidently feel. In his trusting hands, Bonnie can move forward.

What has always separated the “Toy Story” films from all the other computer animated movies that fill theaters is this sense of humanity that naturally emerges from playful origins of the characters. Woody remains the best friend we wish we could know forever, that voice of calm, that heart of reason, that makes us believe we can be our best selves. That confidence he shares with so many — from best friend Buzz to love interest Bo Beep to mysterious newcomer Gabby Gabby — makes him the one who always manages to discover the best in anyone. That he unselfishly focuses on others reminds us of the goodness we can share when we reach beyond ourselves.

Of course, the production values in “Toy Story 4” again impress, from crisp dialogue to rich visuals to always hummable music from, of course, Randy Newman. And if this chapter ultimately closes out the “Toy Story” narrative, the series will have accomplished something special in a movie business where so little can seem fresh. No matter what size of screen or dimension you choose to savor “Toy Story 4,” you will be so much better for reconnecting with characters who believe our world can be safe, friendly and real. Just as they are.

Film Nutritional Value: Toy Story 4

Content: High. Once again, Pixar uses a simple story to help all of us better understand something quite complicated.

Entertainment: High. Visually, the movie reminds us how real feelings can be perfectly expressed within the imagination of animation.

Message: High. As the film entertains, it also makes us think about the challenge anyone may have to reach beyond themselves to create a better world.

Relevance: High. Any opportunity to have fun at the movies and discover something to talk about – as a family – is welcome.

Opportunity for Dialogue: High. There’s plenty to talk about from the dazzling visuals to the fun performances and the meaningful moral.

“Toy Story 4” is rated G. The film runs 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Original ‘Toy Story:’ Still special after all these years

Sometimes we take for granted what we hold most dear.

That can be true of the people we cherish as well as the special things we acquire throughout our lives. We may fail to let the people we cherish know what they mean to us until, without intending, our neglect hurts others. And we may fail to take care of the acquisitions that mean a great deal as well.

On the surface, the original “Toy Story” is about a boy who loves his toys. What’s marvelous about the film is how, after playtime ends and the young boy goes to sleep, the toys come to life, create their own community play their own games. They create for themselves the type of family environment they enhance for their owner. And, like any such place and experience, the happiness they experience can easily change.

The movie creates and accepts its own reality. We think nothing of the fact that Buzz and Woody start talking to each other, and others, once the lights go out. And we instantly believe in the world they create. So we are saddened, and concerned, when things happen that threaten the toys. But treasuring what we hold dear — and perhaps take for granted — is what “Toy Story” is all about. Because, just as with humans, toys sometimes never realize how much something (or someone) means to us until they go away. And when a toy accidentally gets separated, the others in the toy community immediately jump into action.

Visually, the film is magnificent. When “Toy Story” opened we had not yet become immune to the delights that computer animation can create. And while I forever cherish hand-drawn animation, the computer – in the hands of a real creator — can bring so much imagination to the screen. One reason the film works so well is, visually, it never reaches beyond what is plausible, and it creates its world through the eyes of the toys. The humans are incidental to what we see and feel. It’s all in the toys.

To the characters in this film, the changes in relationships are not, actually, between people, but between children and toys. You will see a child’s world as, perhaps, you have not observed, and innocence defined in a way that may surprise. And you may never look at a toy the same way again. Because, for the young boy in the film — computer generated though he may be — the toys — computer generated as they may be – are real friends. And his imaginary world that these friends feel is so very real that, when threatened, a real crisis emerges.

No matter its technical accomplishments, “Toy Story” remains a tale of a toy’s love for his boyhood master — as well as his commitment for his fellow toys — and how he will do absolutely anything to protect those who depend on him. The film celebrates caring and love dressed up in computer-generated comedies about toys.

So, no matter our age, our first toys still carry a great deal of meaning. And we can only imagine what we mean to them, if they could feel. And “Toy Story” may prompt us to ask just that question.

The original “Toy Story,” released in 1995, is rated G and runs 1 hour and 21 minutes.