Trumbull Community Television schedule: July 4-10

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, July 4-10

Midnight — Govt: Legislation & Administration Committee June 24 meeting.

12:05 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 25 meeting.

12:40 a.m. — Community Meeting: Route 111 Chip’s Plaza Traffic Light & Trail Impr.

2 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority June 26 meeting.

3 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee June 26 meeting.

4 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty.

5 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song.

6 a.m. — The Grotesque 10.

7 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter.

8:10 a.m. — 2019 Tutu Trot Highlights.

8:30 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty.

9:30 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song.

10:30 a.m. — The Grotesque 10.

11:30 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter.

12:40 p.m. — 2019 Tutu Trot Highlights.

1 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty.

2 p.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song.

3 p.m. — The Grotesque 10.

4 p.m. — Rosie the Riveter.

5:10 p.m. — 2019 Tutu Trot Highlights.

5:30 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty.

6:30 p.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song.

7:30 p.m. — The Grotesque 10.

8:30 p.m. —2019 Tutu Trot Highlights.

8:50 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission June 28 meeting.

10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council July 1 meeting (TBD).