On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Simpatico, July 6-Aug. 25, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Features four artists from the Artists Collective of Westport. Opening reception: July 13, 6-8 p.m. Info: newtonroux.com.

ART CENTERS

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: Carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org. Fragments of Culture: A Collection of works by Mary Lou Alberetti, through July 7.

MUSEUMS

Apollo 11 display, through Sept. 2, Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Display commemorates the historic moon landing on July 20, 1969. Daily presentations of the IMAX movie Apollo 11: First Steps Edition. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness – Five Decades of Art, through Sept. 15. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111. Gay Gatherings: Philip Johnson, David Whitney and the Modern Arts, through Aug. 19, at two buildings on the Glass House site: Da Monsta and the Painting Gallery, New Canaan.

History Is…, through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Mansion’s Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Tickets $200. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

LIBRARIES

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. 75th annual Wilton Artists’ Summer Show Exhibition/Reception, July 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Reception to celebrate more than 50 Wilton artists displaying diverse styles, media, and subjects in this two-month long annual Summer Show. Runs through Aug. 29. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Myung Gyun You, July 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Pop Art Tour: American Pop Artist/Author Michael Albert exhibit, through August, Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Info: michaelalbert.com.

HISTORICAL

Tales of a Forgotten Day: Myth and Memory at Lover’s Leap, runs through July 31, Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Rd., Washington. Learn about the history of Lover’s Leap State Park in New Milford. Info: iaismuseum.org, 860-868-0518.

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Constance Old: The Art of Consumer Detritus, showcases artwork from repurposed materials using traditional weaving skills. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, runs through Sept. 21. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

NATURE/SCIENCE

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

GALLERIES

Small Treasures, July 15-Oct. 5, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. Opening reception: July 17, 5-7 p.m. Info: norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Diversity, through Aug. 17, The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Features the artwork of Carol Bloch, Charles Hall, Michele Hubler and Tom Scippa. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com.

Micro Landscapes — Small on a Large Scale, through Aug. 31, Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Photographic works by Stamford native Eric Seplowitz. Wine & Art, an artist reception: July 11, 6:30 p.m. Free. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Brilliant Summerscapes — a tribute to William Ternes, through July 31, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Free. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-p.m. Info: gearygallery.com.

Jeffrey Starkes exhibit, through July 28, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Afterthoughts — oil paintings of member, Jeffrey Starkes. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Marina Shrady’s Beyond Boundaries, through Aug. 30, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Eclectic selection of inspired contemporary oil paintings. Info: 203-858-3082.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Ann Conrad Stewart: Exhibition of Paintings, through Aug. 30, Greenwich Hospital Garden Café, 5 Perryridge Rd., Greenwich. Presented by The Greenwich Art Society. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Art classes, July 8-Aug. 29, Greenwich Art Society, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info/Registration: GreenwichArtSociety.org, 203- 629-1533.

ARTWorks Gallery on the Green, July 21, 2-4 p.m., Chittim-Howell House, 60 East Ave., Norwalk. Featuring Ethereal States, oil paintings by Lina Morielli and Crazy Town, Ellen Gordon’s collection of collage and acrylic paintings. Runs July 21-Aug. 25. Info: tpaulsnorwalk.org/music/artworks/.