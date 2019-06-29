Trumbull wins TLL U8 Softball Invitational crown

Trumbull was managed by Anthony Tsingerliotis, with coaches Jeff Dobrydney, Al Terry and Felix Reyes. Trumbull players are Hannah Cartel, Gianna Colon, Ashlynn Delaney, Harper Delaney, Victoria Dobrydney, Marley Gipson, Adisyn Magliocco, Maeve O’Connell, Sofia Reyes, Vanessa Swan, Julia Terry, Chloe Thompson, Avery Tsingerliotis and Georgie Tsingerliotis.

Trumbull Little League was pleased to host its annual TLL U8 Softball Invitational from June 21-28 at Unity Park. 

No. 3 seed Trumbull defeated No. 1 seed New Canaan, 8-5, to capture the Championship trophy. 

Teams from Darien, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan Trumbull and Westport competed in three days of pool play, and two days of elimination play, culminating in the title game. Kevin Chamberlain was the tournament director. 

For more information on Trumbull Little League go to www.trumbulllittleleague.com. 

