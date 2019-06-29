Trumbull wins TLL U8 Softball Invitational crown

Trumbull Little League was pleased to host its annual TLL U8 Softball Invitational from June 21-28 at Unity Park.

No. 3 seed Trumbull defeated No. 1 seed New Canaan, 8-5, to capture the Championship trophy.

Teams from Darien, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan Trumbull and Westport competed in three days of pool play, and two days of elimination play, culminating in the title game. Kevin Chamberlain was the tournament director.

For more information on Trumbull Little League go to www.trumbulllittleleague.com.