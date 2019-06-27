District 2 Little League: Trumbull National tops Trumbull American

TRUMBULL — Trumbull National defeated Trumbull American, 11-0, in a District II pool play game at Unity Park on Thursday.

Trumbull National improved to 2-1 and Trumbull American is 0-3 with each having two pool games remaining.

“We needed this (win) and I think now we are in pretty good shape to advance,” Trumbull National head coach Al Carbone said. “Tonight, we made them make plays and we hit the ball well. Ryan Johnston hit a big three-tun homer to open it up for us. Jack Shannon did what we wanted with a lead; he threw strikes.”

A right hander, Shannon faced only one batter over the minimum in his four innings. J. P. Lobuono walked on a 3-2 pitch to open the Trumbull American second. After a strikeout, Shannon got the next two outs on a pop up to Nolan Carbone at second and a fielder’s choice grounder to Johnston at shortstop.

Shannon’s sacrifice fly, after a pair of errors, gave his team a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

After Nolan Carbone singled to load the bases in the second, Sebastian Perez slugged a two-run single for a 3-0 lead. Johnston’s three-run blast to left-center field doubled the advantage. Michael Pogany tacked on an RBI single.

“In any games there are basic plays that you have to make and that we missed a few,” Trumbull American head coach Tim Honychurch said. “J.P. (Lobuono) pitched great and needs us to make plays behind him. This is a positive group of kids and they will keep competing. They work hard in practice. We are proud to represent Trumbull American.”

Trumbull National scored four runs in its third at bat.

William Margolies opened with a deep double to right field. Perez singled into the hole at first base to plate Margolies. Johnston showed power to the opposite gap with an RBI double to right-center that hopped the fence.

Shannon had an RBI single and scored a run on Vinny Lombardo’s double to left field.

Trumbull American’s Chris Donofrio lined out in the third, Josh Searles was retired on a fine plat by catcher James Callaghan on a foul pop, and Daniel Vital’s drive to center in the fourth was caught by Lombardo.

“We ran the bases well to force the action and we got good play from the bottom of our lineup,” coach Carbone said.

Scoring runs for Trumbull National were Perez (three), Pogany, Jack Martin, Nolan Carbone, Johnston (two), Margolies (two), Shannon and Ben Parente.

Trumbull National opened with a win over Monroe. They lost game two to Westport, 10-0. Scoreless after two, Westport took a 2-0 lead into the sixth. Trumbull National takes on Fairfield American Monday and Fairfield National Wednesday.

Trumbull American drew and lost to Fairfield National and Fairfield American in its first two games. They will play Monroe Friday and close pool play with Westport on Wednesday. First pitch for all games in 5:30.

Trumbull American’s roster includes Josh Searles, Jacob Potok, Daniel Vital, J.P. Lobuono, Simon Honychurch, Arthur Honychurch, Mason Beardsworth, Chris Donofrio, Hyden Maglioco, A.J. Vozzella, Chase Marsilius, Sam Tran and Russell Vathagadda. Head coach Tim Honychurch is assisted by Angelo Maglioco and Brian Potok.

Trumbull National is led by Sebastian Perez, Ryan Johnston, Jack Shannon, Vinny Lombardo, Ben Parente, Michael Pogany, James Callaghan, Jack Martin, Nolan Carbone, William Margolies, Sean Haight and Kaiden Escobar. Head coach Al Carbone is assisted by Gary Johnston and Jack Shannon.