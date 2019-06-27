Cross country: Trumbull boys team meets Monday-Saturday

The Trumbull High boys’ cross country team will be meeting Monday through Saturday throughout the summer for conditioning runs. If you’re planning to come out this fall get a head start to a successful season by coming when you can.

The team meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday at the High School in the back just past the tennis courts. On Saturday the team meets at 10 a.m. at the Trumbull Valley trail at the Tait Road end.

Incoming freshman are welcome to join the group.

For more information join the team’s Facebook page at Trumbull Boys XC 2019, or contact us by Instagram at trumbullxctf.