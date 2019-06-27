Ground breaking ceremony for 6540 Main St., the former Marisa’s Restaurant site

The public is invited to a ground breaking ceremony for the new Long Hill Village development on Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m., at 6540 Main St., the former Marisa’s Restaurant location. The Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission approved the redevelopment of the site at its July 19 meeting.

The approximately 3-acre site has been mostly vacant since the close of Cast Iron Chop House and the former Marisa’s Restaurant in the fall of 2017. Michael and Mark Cerreta, principals of MGM Properties II, LLC, will develop and own the project. This same team successfully developed the adjacent plaza, which houses four business including Mex on Main, Trumbull Pizza Company, G & G Liquors, and Allstate. A larger development was approved and has been modified in size from 23,000 SF to the newly approved 16,000 SF. The existing structure is approximately 10,000 SF and will be demolished.

“The new Long Hill Village development will house one full service restaurant, a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts and several other commercial establishments to be determined. We have a very strong interest in this location and believe Trumbull residents will be excited about the new development and we are committed to working with the town to complete the vision for this area,” stated developer Mike Cerreta.

“This new development will bring new businesses and jobs to the Long Hill Green Village District. When completed, the project will include compatible architecture to other developments in this area. The wetlands will be restored, and there will be significant improvements to walkability and to the landscaping. I want to thank Michael Cerreta and Mark and Mary Cerreta for their commitment to a quality project that will continue the revitalization of the Long Hill Green Village District,” stated First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.