Schedule of Movies in the Park and Dive-In Movies

Movies in the Park
Twin Brooks Park will hold Movies in the Park. The schedule of movies is:
Thursday, June 27, 8:45 p.m., How to Train Your Dragon 3
Thursday, July 11, 8:45 p.m., Captain Marvel
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies
Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.
Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.
Dive-In Movies
Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:
Thursday, July 18, 8:45 p.m., Finding Nemo
Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.
Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).