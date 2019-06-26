Schedule of Movies in the Park and Dive-In Movies

Movies in the Park

Twin Brooks Park will hold Movies in the Park. The schedule of movies is:

Thursday, June 27, 8:45 p.m., How to Train Your Dragon 3

Thursday, July 11, 8:45 p.m., Captain Marvel

Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies

Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.

Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.

Dive-In Movies

Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:

Thursday, July 18, 8:45 p.m., Finding Nemo

Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).

