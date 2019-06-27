Crossing guard retires after 36 years of service

A school crossing guard recently retired after serving the Town of Trumbull since September 1982.

Lifelong Trumbull resident, Shirley Sagliano, worked her last school crossing detail at Middlebrooks School on Wednesday, June 12. She had been a crossing guard for the town where she made sure everyone crossed the street safely. Sagliano developed interest in the crossing guard position from a friend of hers who was already working as one. Sagliano then got involved and started her career crossing children at Daniels Farm School, then worked at Jane Ryan Elementary School, and finally took over the Middlebrooks School post where she worked for over 30 years.

Sagliano worked in all types of inclement weather but said it did not bother her, and that it was a great pleasure and she enjoyed it a lot. Over the years, Sagliano had crossed and interacted with numerous children many of which would come back to see her even after they graduated high school and college.

Sagliano loved her crossing guard position so much that she would continue to work in that capacity, but she decided to retire in order to spend time with her family. They also felt that it was time for her to retire. In the Town of Trumbull, the school crossing guards work under the guide and control of the police department.

To apply for a position as a school crossing guard in the Town of Trumbull, contact the Trumbull Police Department Traffic Clerk at 203-452-3854.