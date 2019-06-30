Drive: 2019 Dodge Challenger is callback for classic muscle-car

Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors have jettisoned a number of once-popular cars in their quest to corner the sport-utility and light-truck market — but all three remain in the muscle-car game. Fiat Chrysler’s entry is the Dodge Challenger, a retro-styled coupe with personalities ranging from mild-mannered to ferocious.

Our test car, a 2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Plus, landed resoundingly in the latter category. The tiny emblem on the front fenders left no doubt of the car’s heritage; the dominant feature was the number “392,” as in cubic inches. In the era of the muscle car, numbers like 383, 396 and 427 meant something. Coming from Fiat Chrysler, 392 means a V-8 engine pumping 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

Amazingly, this isn’t the fastest Challenger. In addition to the relatively mellow SXT, with a 305-horsepower V-6 — base price $27,845 — Fiat Chrysler offers three different V-8 packages ranging from 375 to 797 horsepower. The most muscular Challenger, appropriately called the Hellcat Redeye, has a base price of $58,995.

The Challenger, Dodge’s entry in the crowded pony-car segment, was introduced in 1970 and discontinued in 1974. A bigger but retro-styled version surfaced in 2008 and has exhibited more staying power than the original. Today, it competes mainly with the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Firing up the Challenger and guiding it onto the road, we were transported back to the times we rode in a family member’s 1971 Pontiac GTO. The Challenger doesn’t just look like a 1960s and ‘70s muscle car; it comports itself like one. Moderately heavy, it’s more comfortable blasting straight ahead than running with the BMWs and Jaguars on country roads. It nevertheless handles competently. And the sweet exhaust tone is constant, not just under hard acceleration.

What sets the Challenger apart from every other muscle car is its solidly functional layout. It’s living proof that form and function can cohabitate. Example: Its trunk borders on massive, at 16.2 cubic inches. It has a big fuel tank, 18.5 gallons, so its cruising range exceeds 400 miles despite modest fuel-economy ratings of 14 mpg city, 23 highway. It does not require premium unleaded gasoline. Finally, it has a roomy interior that can accommodate four adults in reasonable comfort and five in a pinch. Yet it’s a nicely proportioned coupe, befitting its superficial similarities to its 1970s ancestor.

We put quite a few miles on our Challenger and enjoyed every one of them. It could explode into highway traffic or deliver its maximum fuel-economy rating to a light-footed driver. And, while this is not a small car, its bulk didn’t seem to get in the way during city driving.

While roomy, the interior didn’t quite measure up to the Challenger’s $52,610 sticker price. The doors are long — an inconvenience in crowded parking lots — but the map pockets are tiny. Aside from a spacious storage compartment in the center console, there wasn’t much space for small items. And the plastics and fabrics were marginally superior, at best, to those in typical economy cars. Contrasting with these deficiencies are the Challenger’s well-designed interior controls and Fiat Chrysler’s excellent UConnect infotainment system.

Steven Macoy (semacoy@gmail.com) is a longtime car enthusiast and full-time editor who lives in Bethel.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Plus

Price: $52,610

Engine: 392-cubic-inch V-8, 485 horsepower, 475 lb.-ft. torque

Transmission: 8-speed TorqueFlite shiftable automatic

Drive: rear-wheel

Weight: 4,234 lb.

Suspension: short long arms front, multi-link rear

Wheels: 20×9.0-inch forged/painted aluminum

Tires: 305/35ZR20 summer

Seating capacity: 5

Luggage capacity: 16.2 cu. ft.

Fuel capacity: 18.5 gallons

Fuel economy: 14 mpg city, 23 mpg highway

Fuel type: regular unleaded gasoline