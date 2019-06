George Blake, a 5th grade student from Middlebrook Elementary School, was awarded a Recognized Inventor Award at the Connecticut Invention Convention held at the UCONN Campus on May 4, where approximately 1,200 students competed. He is pictured at the National Invention Convention held at Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan from May 29-31, where 507 grade K-12 students attended, chosen from a starting field of 108,000, to present their inventions.