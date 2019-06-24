Students from Jane Ryan compete in National Invention Convention

Dustin Sloat and Sydney Girard, both 5th graders at Jane Ryan Elementary School competed in the National Invention Convention at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan the last week of May. Dustin invented Fidget Pants. Fidget Pants are self regulating pants that have specific features designed into the pants to assist students with ADHD, anxiety and focus challenges to stay calm and attentive in class while not being a distraction to others. Sydney invented The Durable Doggie Walker. The Durable Doggie Walker was invented to provide relief and rehabilitation to dogs that have undergone surgery or need healing time for leg injuries.