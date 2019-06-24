Community Meeting for Route 111 Chip’s Plaza Traffic Light and Trail Improvements

Residents, businesses and property owners are invited to a community meeting to discuss the initial concepts for the installation of a light at the entrance to the Chip’s plaza and the redirection of the trail crossing to the light. Several additional enhancements will be included in the project. All of the proposed enhancements are part of the Route 111/25 study recommendations proposed by MetroCOG, the regional planning agency.

In November of 2018, town staff submitted a grant request to MetroCOG and the Connecticut Department of Transportation for funding to implement the improvements. The funding request has been fully approved and the town is beginning the design process.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the Trumbull Town Council Chambers at Town Hall. Town staff, design consultants and representatives from MetroCOG will be presenting and answering questions.

The meeting is open to anyone who would like to attend from the public. The town intends to host several community meetings during the project design and construction phases to keep stakeholders informed.

Please contact Rina Bakalar, Economic and Community Development Director at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov or William Maurer, Town Engineer at wmaurer@trumbull-ct.gov with any questions