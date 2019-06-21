Trumbull delegation honor Trumbull High’s ‘We the People’ team

We the People team members (all seniors at Trumbull High School and students in the AP US Government and Constitutional Studies Class): Hannah Auten, Kyle Beck, Delaina Bellows, Michael Cerulli, Ryan Cranston, James Dubreuil, Camryn Fetzer, James Gallo, Soumya Ganti, Owen Hopwood, Maxwell Hutchins, George James, Erin Knapp, Trinhan Le, Josephine Magnotti, Manan Manchanda, Gregory Manz, Liam McEniry, Katelyn Megale, Ivan Rosales, Audrey Soltis, Eric Sorge, Arnav Srivastava, Adith Velavan, and Seth Zweig. Teacher: Katie Boland

On the floor of the House of Representatives, State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) recognized the “We the People” team from Trumbull High School for winning the State Championship on Dec. 17, 2018. This was Trumbull’s eighth consecutive win and 24th overall since the program started in 1987.

On April 26-30, the “We the People” team won the Northeast Regional Award at nationals and placed 12th in the country at the national competition in the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia.

The Trumbull legislative delegation presented each team member with an official state citation, saying, “Your outstanding academic talents as well as your impeccable character, your hard work, commitment and perseverance. You are indeed an inspiration and role model for your peers.”

