Trumbull delegation honor Trumbull High’s ‘We the People’ team

On the floor of the House of Representatives, State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) recognized the “We the People” team from Trumbull High School for winning the State Championship on Dec. 17, 2018. This was Trumbull’s eighth consecutive win and 24th overall since the program started in 1987.

On April 26-30, the “We the People” team won the Northeast Regional Award at nationals and placed 12th in the country at the national competition in the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia.

The Trumbull legislative delegation presented each team member with an official state citation, saying, “Your outstanding academic talents as well as your impeccable character, your hard work, commitment and perseverance. You are indeed an inspiration and role model for your peers.”