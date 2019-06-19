Trumbull Senior Center news and events

The following programs are listed at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Summer Solstice Sound Meditation — Deborah Swann leads Summer Solstice Sound Meditation to help restore energy and balance Thursday, June 20, at 4:30 p.m.

Simplify Your Financial Life — Stephen Archer, certified financial planner will discuss ways to organize and simplify your finances Wednesday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. RSVP.

The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence — 10 a.m., July 4th on the Trumbull Town Hall steps. Sponsored by the Trumbull Arts Commission.

Caregiver support group — Monday, July 1 and July 15, 2 p.m. Join and share your feelings in a safe environment among others who are going through the same experiences. You can learn about resources, caregiving strategies and other valuable tools to provide support. RSVP.

Second annual Drama Show — Mysterious murder mystery show performed by the Drama Club Thursday, July 11, 5 p.m. and Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Free for members; $5 nonmembers. Call to sign up for one date. This show will be in memory of Victor Casaretti.

Wellness talk with Michiko — Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. Join Michiko, a Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador, for a “Wellness Talk” about sun and skin care for the hot summer months. RSVP.

Veterans benefits screening — Tuesday, July 16, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen veterans and their surviving spouses for all veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required. RSVP.

Author Talk with Brien Brown — Wednesday, July 17, 11 a.m. Join Connecticut author, Brien Brown, for a discussion on his new book The Fourth Son, a work of historical fiction following the young son of a French noble family from France into colonial America. RSVP.

Lunch and movie — Friday, July 19, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: The Upside. Based on a true story. A caretaker and his client form an unlikely friendship that lasts a lifetime. Starring: Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. RSVP.

Yachting presentation — Tuesday, July 23, 10:30 a.m. Join Jay Kiley, owner of SYNERGY Home Care, for an informative talk about his many years of experience racing super yachts from all over the world. A light lunch will be served. RSVP.

Beltone presents — Wednesday, July 24, 1 p.m. Beltone New England will present an informative presentation about hearing loss and resources, such as hearing aid devices, apps, and accessories to help you accommodate your unique lifestyle. A free cleaning and hearing session will also be offered. Stay for ice cream. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, July 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP will present their Safe Drivers Course. $15 for AARP members and $20 non-members. Checks only; you will pay the instructor the day of the class. RSVP.

Monthly birthday party — Friday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate July birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by Always Caring. RSVP.

Bingo and 50/50 raffle — Friday, July 26, 1 p.m., 10 games played. Sponsored by Always Caring and Right at Home. $1for the first two cards. Two cards for $1 special. All cash prizes. RSVP.

Canasta — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; brand new game.