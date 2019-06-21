Yesteryear kicks off first summer concert at Town Hall Gazebo

The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Schedule subject to change.

June 25 — Yesteryear

July 2 — Marc Berger with RIDE

July 9 — Billy Genuario and the Destiny

July 16 — Steve D’Agostino Band

July 23 — Bob Button Big Band

July 30 — What It Is

August 6 — The Bernadettes; (Rain date is Tuesday, Sept. 10)

August 13 — I’Liguri

August 20 — Mia and the Riff

August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band

September 3 — The Barons

