Novel Approach: Love and sacrificial goats

“Compatibility is weird. Love is confusing. Love is one wild beast.” — Charlyne Yi

Our latest read takes readers through the absurdist and amusing mind of Raphael Bob-Waksberg as his collection of short stories explores the less than glamorous moments that occur over the course of a love story, that are all too often swept under the rug to mingle with the dust bunnies.

Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

In his debut book, a collection of short stories, the creator of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” Bob-Waksberg spins a series of darkly amusing tales that pull at humanity’s loose thread. The stories themselves follow a range of odd narratives; a couple tries to determine how many goats to sacrifice at their wedding ceremony, a scientist studies different universes, people who let silence speak for them and a dude who works as a president at an amusement park.

“Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory” explores love in romantic, familial and platonic manners that examine the humiliating and mundane aspects of relationships. The writing shines a light to every gritty part of loving someone and magnifies the weird and tender moments that are often overlooked when talking about love. All too often, like magpies, we focus on the bright and shiny elements of relationships and fail to appreciate the bland minutes that lead up to the lauded occasions.

Bob-Waksberg’s stories effortlessly maneuver between his biting wit and a profound reflection on the highs and lows relationship with humor.

From the book jacket…

“In ‘A Most Blessed and Auspicious Occasion,’ a young couple engaged to be married is forced to deal with interfering relatives dictating the appropriate number of ritual goat sacrifices for their wedding. ‘Missed Connection—m4w’ is the tragicomic tale of a pair of lonely commuters eternally failing to make that longed-for contact.”

If you enjoy…

For readers who wish to further explore Bob-Waksberg’s humor, check out his animated series “BoJack Horseman,” which follows a talking horse who tries to find his way back into the spotlight.