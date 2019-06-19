Lively Arts: Benefits, tango, screenings and more

After Dark

Revolutionary CT Beer and Cider Tasting, June 20, 7 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Curated variety of CT-based beers and ciders, appetizers. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Palace Theatre’s 10th annual Gala: Dionne Warwick, June 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Proceeds benefit the Palace Theatre Stamford. Tickets: $45-$85. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala, June 21, 5:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jon Batiste and his band, Stay Human, food and drink. Tickets: $74-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ringmaster’s Ball, June 22, 6-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing to music provided by Cracked Ice. Community leaders, Barnum Festival ringmaster and the royal family will be in attendance. Tickets: $175. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Maritime with a Twist, June 27, 6-9 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Adults enjoy the aquarium’s animals and exhibits while sampling food and drink of Norwalk restaurants and area distilleries, craft breweries and wine retailers. Live music by Big Yachty. Cost: $35-$40. Tickets: maritimeaquarium.org.

Seaport Association’s Docktails and Oysters, June 29, 5-7 p.m., Norm Bloom and Son, 7 Edgewater Pl., Norwalk. Tickets: $75. Info: seaport.org.

Derby Historical Society’s 29th annual Silver Tea, July 8, 2-4:30 p.m., Sons of Italy, La Sala Banquet Hall, 73 High St., Derby. Singer and actress Patty Carver performs a one-woman musical: Women of History — This Old Hat — Patriots of Liberty. Purchase tickets, at $30, by June 25. Info: info@derbyhistorical.org.

Concert and Charity Softball Game, concert, July 12, 8 p.m.; softball game, July 13, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring jazz guitarist: Bernie Williams, former NY Yankee and Met Darryl Strawberry and others. Tickets: $55-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

SummerFest CT, Aug. 18, 3-9 p.m., Riverwalk, 100 Canal St., Shelton. Rain date: Aug. 21. Featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House Food pantry. Tickets: $40-$45. Info: SummerFestCT.com.

Dance

Silent Headphone Party, June 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Must be 21 and over. Tickets: $45-$55, palacestamford.org.

Latin Show: Dance Champions Andriy and Amanda Besyedin, June 29, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Showtime: 9:30 p.m. General dancing: 7-11:30 p.m. Dance lesson: 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. Reservations: 203-374-7308.

Double up Dance Studio, June 30, 10:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Opening Tango Social “Milonga” with guest Dale Ellison, July 12, 7:30-11 p.m., First Church of Christ, 190 Court St., Middletown. Tango vals class: 7:30-8:30 p.m.; social dance: 8:30-11 p.m. Cost: $15-$25. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Boot Camp for beginners with Dale and Gem, July 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $60. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Workshops with Dale and Gem, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Rd., Danbury. Cost: $50. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Intensive Tango Workshops Dale and Gem, July 14, 1-5:30 p.m., Dance Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Passion Show 2019, July 19, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $38-$48. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 20, 1-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 21, 1-5:30 p.m., Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Film

Gounoud’s Roméo et Juliette, June 30, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Muppet Movie, July 25, 12:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Daily through June 30, Superpower Dogs, 11 a.m. and 2 and 4 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays; Backyard Wilderness, noon on weekdays; Oceans: Our Blue Planet, noon on weekends and 3 p.m. on weekdays; and Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, at 1 and 3 p.m. on weekends and 2 and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Call for Art Entries, Wilton Library’s 75th annual Summer Show is June 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Adult artists who live or work in Wilton are invited to submit up to two pieces for this non-juried exhibition. Details and entry forms: wiltonlibrary.org. Inquiries: jcrystal@wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6324. Opening reception: July 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Exhibition runs through Aug. 29.

Silvermine Arts Center Fulbright residency program, funded by artist and philanthropist Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider and Robert Dilenschneider, and managed by the International Institute of Education (IIE). Radovanovich will spend the first two weeks of June on the Silvermine campus. Open to current foreign Fulbright grantees and Fulbright Visiting Scholars. Artists will have the opportunity to work with a Silvermine faculty member as a mentor. Info: iie.org/Programs/Fulbright-Silvermine-Residency/About.

Writing Contest: Rowayton Arts Center is running a food-themed writing contest, Food for Thought, for all ages. Winners will be awarded prizes, and their work will be shared during the upcoming exhibition, At the Table. Submission requirements: stories, essays, and poems of up to 1,000 words must be received by July 1. Email: writing@rowaytonarts.org or drop off at the gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton.

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.

Calling All Crafters, The Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.