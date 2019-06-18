Kennedy Center CEO responds to arrest of former employee

The head of a Trumbull-based non-profit agency responded Tuesday to news that a former employee had been arrested on charges of forging checks.

In a letter addressed to employees, families, friends and stakeholders, Rick Sebastian, president & CEO of The Kennedy Center, confirmed that Isaac Jones, 27, had been arrested on charges that he had forged more than $25,000 worth of checks from the center.

“This matter was first brought to our attention in November 2018 and we have cooperated with the Trumbull Police throughout the investigation,” Sebastian wrote. “We sincerely thank the Trumbull detectives, Connecticut State Police and the staff at the Department of Motor Vehicles for diligence and dedication that has brought some level of resolution to this unfortunate incident.”

According to police, Jones, who occasionally worked supervising Kennedy Center clients on work assignments, forged checks on a client services account that limited transactions to $300. A DMV employee reported finding blank Kennedy Center checks on a copy machine at the office, which contracts with the Kennedy Center for cleaning services. Video surveillance allegedly showed Jones using the machine, which is in an area not accessible to the public.

Sebastian said the incident would not hamper the center in its efforts to continue serving its 2,400 individuals with disabilities. The center has a staff of about 750.

“Each day, I am inspired by both the people who are thriving in our programs and our employees who devote their time and talents to improving the lives of others,” he said. “While, like you, I am deeply disturbed by the allegations in this case, I know these actions do not define The Kennedy Center and the work we do each day. We will continue, together, to create opportunities, unleash potential and enhance our communities.”