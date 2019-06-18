Baseball: Trumbull captures 11U Elite championship

Trumbull Travel 11U Black team members (front row) are: Sean Haight, Sebastian Perez, Trevor Schuelke, Jack Buck and Sam Barrett; (second row) Andrew Valentino, Giovanni Albaladejo, Colin Natlo, Owen Burke, Garrett Wood, Vinny Lombardo and Josh Green; (third row) coach Daryl Schuelke, coach Bill Foglio and manager John Bova.

The Trumbull Travel 11U Black baseball team defeated Madison, 3-2, to take home the 11U Elite Championship in the East Shore Travel League on Sunday at Annex Field in New Haven. 

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the No.1 seed and never looked back. 

They defeated TCB American 7-1 in the quarterfinal and followed that by defeating No. 4 seed CT Capitals 9-1.  Stellar pitching, defense and timely hitting led Trumbull to consecutive Elite League Championships.  

The championship victory closed out a successful season that saw Trumbull finish with an overall record of 23-6.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Wrestling Club advance seven to states
  2. Trumbull-Westport in CT Cup semis
  3. Lady Eagle Hoop Camp attendees invited to game
  4. Trumbull Little League registration this Saturday