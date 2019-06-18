Baseball: Trumbull captures 11U Elite championship

The Trumbull Travel 11U Black baseball team defeated Madison, 3-2, to take home the 11U Elite Championship in the East Shore Travel League on Sunday at Annex Field in New Haven.

Trumbull entered the playoffs as the No.1 seed and never looked back.

They defeated TCB American 7-1 in the quarterfinal and followed that by defeating No. 4 seed CT Capitals 9-1. Stellar pitching, defense and timely hitting led Trumbull to consecutive Elite League Championships.

The championship victory closed out a successful season that saw Trumbull finish with an overall record of 23-6.