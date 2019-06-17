Babe Ruth baseball: Trumbull Stop & Shop defeats Tallman in title game

Trumbull Stop and Shop defeated Fairfield Tallman Builders, 5-3, to capture the Babe Ruth Majors Division title on June 16 at Owen Fish Park.

Trumbull jumped out to a 2-0 in the first inning and never looked back.

Left-handed pitcher Matt LaSala tossed a complete game gem by mixing in off-speed pitches in and out of the strike zone.

Catcher Charlie Langworth made a diving tag at home plate in the first inning and Thomas Capalbo saved two runs in the fourth inning with a diving catch in left field to maintain the lead over previously unbeaten Tallman.

Leading Trumbull this season were Zachary Searles, Mitchell Macura, Matt LaSala, Dylan Lamy, Adrian Brud, Jayson Caballero, Jake Guedes, Thomas Capalbo, Joey Tamorria, Spenser Szamatulski, Danny Costello, Bryce West and Charlie Langworth. Manager Emilio Caballero was assisted by coach Vince LaSala and coach John Tamorria.