Golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of June 12 was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Don Cline with a 76.

The Low Net (White Tees) had Mark Ryan in first place with a net 60. Joe DeLuca finished in second with a 61, third place went to Jim Costello with a 63 and Jeff Jenkins took fourth with a 65. Art Levitan had a 66 for fifth place, Chas Gould had a 66 for sixth place and Frank Bozio had a 67 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winner was Angelo Cordone with a net 57. Second place went to Bob Vagnini with a 59 and third place went to Noel Gabrielle with a 60. Art DeWalt finished fourth with 60, John Strich was in fifth with 63 and Pete Fatsy finished in sixth with a 63.

The closest to the pin on the 6th hole went to Joe DeLuca at 11 feet, 8 inches.

The closest on hole 12 was Rick Frank at 9 feet, 9 inches.