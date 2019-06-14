Sil Vitiello named boys soccer coach at Trumbull High

Sil Vitiello has been hired as head coach of the Trumbull High boys’ soccer team.

Vitiello was a longtime assistant coach for the Eagles under Sebastian Gangemi, who passed away in May after a yearlong battle with leukemia

“Selecting Coach Vitiello to follow Sebe was one of the easiest hiring decisions I have ever made,” Trumbull Athletic Director Mike King said. “It is hard to picture someone else filling that role. He has played such a large role in our program for so many years.

“I know he is ready for this promotion and will do a great job. Of course, he and I both wish it was under different circumstances, but coach is ready for the opportunity and he has been extremely well prepared by his mentor.”

Vitiello was the top assistant to Gangemi for the past 14 years.

“Although I certainly wish the circumstances were different, I feel honored and fortunate for the opportunity to be the head boys’ soccer coach to add to my duties as an educator here at Trumbull High,” said Vitiello, who helped guide the Eagles to four FCIAC titles. “I hope I can provide a positive experience for the boys both on and off the field.

“I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead for this upcoming season and beyond. It’s no easy task to win a title in our sport, and in our league, but the challenge and pressure of going into the season as the title holders is exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”