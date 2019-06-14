Reunion to mark 20 years of ‘attitude’

A positive attitude can be a pre-requisite for success, according to Trumbull resident Marcy Koury. Now, Koury and a group of other residents are looking to find out just how successful Trumbull’s most “attitudinal” students have become.

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of former First Selectman Ken Halaby’s Attitude is Everything Award, given to one boy and one girl in each grade at each Trumbull school. Organizers are planning a reunion of the original committee, but would also like to hear from previous recipients.

“I truly believe attitude makes all the difference,” said Koury, who was a charter member of the selection committee that picked the recipients each year. “I would love it to hear from former recipients about what they have accomplished.”

Those who have received an Attitude is Everything award are invited to share their stories with the committee and with the Trumbull Times. Email editor@trumbulltimes.com for more information.

“When you think of one boy and one girl from each grade at each school, over 20 years, there are hundreds of former recipients out there,” Koury said.