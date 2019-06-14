Brewfest will ‘raise the bar’ for Autism services

The Kennedy Center is “raising the bar” for children, teens and adults with autism at this year’s revamped Brewfest on Thursday, July 18, at The Hops Company (THC) in Derby.

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests will enjoy a casual summer evening at THC with an open bar for beer and wine, food, games, live music by the Merwin Mountain Band and silent auction.

All proceeds from the Brewfest support The Kennedy Center’s autism programs for children, teens, adults and families in New Haven and Fairfield counties.

The Brewfest will also build momentum for the annual 5k Autism SpectRun in Fairfield. Guests can sign up during the evening to participate in the run on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Jennings Beach.

Tickets for the BrewFest start at $60, followed by a $100 Hero Level and a $150 Champion Level. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Purchase your tickets and see sponsorship opportunities at TheKennedyCenterInc.org.