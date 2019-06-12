Novel Approach: Witchy fantasy falls flat

“We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task in life is to find reality.” — Iris Murdoch

Fantasies are often difficult to write; the author is faced not only with cultivating believable characters and interesting stories, but they also have to create a world that the reader can occupy with the characters. Our latest read takes us to a fictional land of witchcraft called the Grove.

Hazel & Holly by Sara C. Snider

“Hazel & Holly” is a fantasy about two witch sisters who go on a quest to save their mother’s soul from their absentee father’s spell to allow her to move on in peace. As the sisters go about their journey they team up with a pair of dysfunctional warlock brothers and a gnome that consistently demands beer throughout the story. Hazel and Holly find themselves traveling away from their quaint village and into the larger cities that practice necromancy (magic that controls the dead) in their efforts to locate their elusive father.

“Hazel & Holly” feels hollow, while the story has plenty of pages to explore the inner workings of each character, it provides only a surface level understanding of them. The characterization of the book’s protagonists feels flat on the page, as they move from place to place in a long chain of slow moving plot points. Sara C. Snider’s latest novel gives the reader a sense of potential unfulfilled. While she crafts a realistic portrayal of the sister’s bond, the rest of the book doesn’t live up to the narrative’s premise, despite writing several would-be dramatic and action-packed scenes, the fantasy fails to keep readers interested. When the plot finally reaches the lackluster climax, the novel quickly dribbles to a disjointed conclusion.

From the book jacket…

“Nestled within an enchanted forest is the Grove, a community where witches and warlocks practice normal natural magic, brew mystical potions, and lock their cellars against beer thieving gnomes. Life if quiet and uneventful. Well, except when Hazel’s long-lost father uses necromancy to trap their dead mother’s soul.”

If you enjoy…

Fantasy fans looking to escape into other worlds might also enjoy escaping into the engrossing world of C.S. Lewis by cracking into his series “The Chronicles of Narnia.”