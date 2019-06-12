Trumbull Girl Scout earns organization’s highest award

Girl Scout Emily Plumb earned the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. She was recognized at the organization’s Gold Award Celebration on June 2 at Cascades in Hamden.

The Girl Scout Gold Award requires Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team, and making a sustainable impact in the community. A Gold Award Girl Scout’s accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart as a community leader. Nationally, only six percent of older Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.

Under Emily’s direction, the Lauralton Hall Storytellers Club created audio resources for the visually-impaired in cooperation with the Connecticut Radio Information System (CRIS). Still active to this day, they have recorded readings from newspapers, journals, short stories, and more, all while learning about how to best support the blind and visually-impaired. The club continues in Emily’s absence – initially 20 members, now growing steadily – and is soon to begin its own podcast. Emily graduated from Lauralton Hall last year and majors in political science at Oxford College of Emory University.

“I am so proud of all of our Gold Award Girl Scouts for taking the lead and spending over 80+ hours solving real problems in their communities,” said Mary Barneby, CEO, Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “Nationally, less than 6 percent of girls earn the highest award in Girl Scouting. By earning this award, Girl Scouts set themselves apart as leaders in their community and true examples of go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders.”’

For more information about the Gold Award or how to become a Gold Award volunteer or mentor, visit gsofct.org.