The Hillcrest Middle School PTA recently organized a Tidy Up Hillcrest event to renovate the courtyards.

Peppers Landscaping donated their time by helping plan and overseeing the entire project. Pond Spring Nursery of Trumbull also donated eight yards of mulch. Boy Scout Troop 65 of Trumbull (Chris Tyburski, Matt Tyburski, Declan Bohner Jack Mocker, Henry Ahle, Beau Dragone, Blake Peterson, Evan Lindsey, Adrien Joseph, Kevin Tyburski), worked to lay a new paver patio and student and parent volunteers from Hillcrest updated the courtyard with fresh mulch.

Students and faculty will now be able to enjoy lunch outside.