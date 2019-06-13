School News

Frenchtown School

We hope that everyone has an enjoyable summer filled with lots of relaxation, family and friends. Keep reading over the summer.

Our fifth grade graduation will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 14. Their luncheon will be immediately following. Invitations and information were sent home to families.

The last day of school is on Monday, June 17. Both Friday, June 14 and Monday, June 17 are legal day dismissals at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served.

On Sunday, June 23, at 10 a.m., at the BowTie Cinema, there will be an exclusive showing to Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Toy Story 4. Information was sent home.

We are continuing to collect Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops over the summer and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website for information.

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com

Submitted by Frenchtown School.