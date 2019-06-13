Fairfield celebrates Make Music Day on June 21

In 1982, the first-ever Make Music Day was held in Paris, France, and the event encouraged musicians to play music outside in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks. Since then, more than 1,000 cities in 120 different countries have taken part, becoming the world’s largest music event, taking place annually on the Summer Solstice.

Thanks to support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, 18 chapters have formed to organize Make Music Connecticut, the most of any state. On June 21, Make Music Fairfield will be happening for the second time, and organizer Louise Heumann expects it to be bigger than last year’s inaugural event.

“There’s already so much energy going towards this and it’s really catching on around here,” she said. “There’s plenty of free music on the longest day of the year and what could be better than that?”

The event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. all around Fairfield, with musicians playing among the sidewalks, parks, front porches and public spaces throughout the city.

Heumann explains the festival features music of all styles, and is open to anyone who wishes to participate and each performance throughout the day is completely free and open to the public.

“Last year, we were on a Thursday, but being that we’re on Friday this year, some of the bands from last year that we hoped would return, have paid gigs and aren’t available,” Heumann said. “But we have a great collection of musicians.”

Among the places where musicians will perform will be Jennings Beach, the Sherman Gazebo and Fairfield Theatre Company.

“Awareness is just starting to build for this and we expect more venues to sign up by the time Make Music Day happens,” Heumann said. “I get emails every morning from musicians and groups in our area who would like to play and we do one-hour slots all around town. We’ll have around 30-40 acts throughout the day, and maybe even more.”

One of those performing is Eleven Steps Shy, a Fairfield-based band that does originals and covers.

“Our sound is a mix of many influences, from classic rock and roll, to contemporary music,” said Ed Humiston, bass guitarist for the band. “We like to try keep our sound and material evolving when we write new material, and always explore different artists when we consider cover tunes.”

Eleven Steps Shy will play a mix of original and cover music on Make Music Day, and highlight its new releases on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.

“Our set will be upbeat and planned for a variety of different listeners,” Humiston said. “Make Music Day is a spectacular idea because it allows us to all come together, share our passions, and open ourselves to our peers and our community. It’s an event that brings all different types of people from all different walks of life together to share, and unite. As a band, and members of the community ourselves, we look forward to sharing such a positive event with everyone else who becomes part of it, weather as a performer, spectator or venue.”

The Hot Club of Black Rock, a Bridgeport-based band which plays hot swing or jazz manouche — the kind of jazz that was popular in Paris in the 1920s and 1930s — will also be playing on Make Music Day.

“Make Music Day gives us a chance to see the musicians hiding in plain sight all around, finally appearing all at once with instruments in their hands,” said William Earley, the group’s guitarist. “The global reach of the day is really cool, too. It’s fun to remember that this is happening in cities near and far, all over the place at the same time, and maybe the world’s just a little bit lighter for it.”

Fairfield’s own Billy Ruegger will also be on hand, performing solo with his guitar and a loop pedal, which allows him to layer multiple guitar parts on top of each other while he sings.

“My genre is pop-rock, and I am heavily influenced by the music of fellow Fairfield native John Mayer,” he said. “In addition to the inclusion of a couple of his songs in my set, listeners can expect to hear his influence in my original music that I will be performing as well. I also hope to include a variety of fun, popular cover songs to get the crowd excited and engaged.”

He believes performers and venues alike have legitimate needs and concerns when it comes to the business of live music, and both parties need to protect their interests.

“Make Music Day, however, is a day to step outside of this mindset. It is an opportunity for performers and all manner of music venues to focus on music and community engagement rather than financial concern,” Ruegger said. “I’m looking forward to being surprised by both where live music will pop up and who will be playing.”

Another performer will be Mark Pires, inventor of the Gigbox instrument, who will be leading a drum circle. Last year, the Make Music Day organizers handed out harmonicas, egg shakers and other percussion instruments for the kids, and that will happen again in 2019.

Other Make Music Day events nearby include an impromptu street piano performance by Jon Batiste in Ridgefield; a Street Studio in Stamford Downtown; and inaugural Make Music Day programs in Danbury, Greenwich and Norwalk.

“This is a great day for people to come on out because it’s free music for everyone that will pop up in unexpected, spontaneous places,” Heumann said. “It brings to light how music enriches your life. The fact that it’s an international event and we are part of that, is really cool.”