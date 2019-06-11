Trumbull police charge mother after three kids left in car

A mother of three small children has been arrested in connection with an incident where she allegedly left the children alone in a car for an undetermined period of time earlier this year.

Police were called to the mall April 2 after a passerby reported three children left unattended in a car. Officers said the three were wearing coats but the weather was getting colder. Police were able to determine that the car belonged to Sheena Ruffin, 35, of Bridgeport, but were unable to contact her.

Ruffin later arrived at the scene but denied having left her children in the car. She said an aquaintance had borrowed the car and drove the children, one age five and two age 2″1/2″ to the mall. She said she did not know the name of the person who had borrowed the car.

Ruffin was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a child. She turned herself in June 5. Bond was $20,000 for court June 14.