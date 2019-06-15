Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — Meghan Brooks, class of 2020 and a Communications major, was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta and presented with an award for Excellence in Radio; Evelyn Musto participated in English Summer Research Institute. She majors in Secondary Education and English. Her project was titled Phony America and Burnt Books in ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ and ‘Fahrenheit 451.’

Union College — Victoria Carter, class of 2019, was named to the chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

Dean’s List

Fordham University — William DeFusco

Plymouth University — Molly Coarse, majoring in Finance

SUNY Oneonta — Emily Kramer, studying Theatre

Tuft’s University — Jacob Fried (Sophomore), Dylan McEniry (Junior), Jessica Parillo (Freshman), Hannah Sudhakar (Junior)

Degree earned

Elmira College — Emily Clark, Magna Cum Laude

Pratt Institute — Cameron Kimball earned a BFA in Communications Design and graduated with honors.

University of Mississippi — Charlotte Kendall, Bachelor of Science degree

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Umang Gangwar, Master of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering; Kyle Foster, Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering with High Distinction; Matthew Freed, Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with High Distinction; Christopher Kirven, Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with High Distinction; Sean Welch, Bachelor of Science degree in Interactive Media and Game Development

CREATE Conference

Displays of research and creativity dominated the Eastern Connecticut State University campus on April 12 for the annual CREATE conference. CREATE stands for Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern, and is the university’s premier undergraduate conference.

Conference participants were:

Christian Lathrope, class of 2020, who majors in Exploratory Prof. Studies. Lathrope presented Wallingford YMCA; Amy Smith, class of 2020, who majors in Mathematics. Smith presented How Might Society Develop Or Change On Another Planet; Brittany Whitmeyer, class of 2019, who majors in Health Sciences. Whitmeyer presented Development and Implementation of a Strength and Flexibility Assessment for NCAA Div. III Women Swimmers; Thomas Zimmerman, class of 2020bull, who majors in Environmental Earth Science. Zimmerman presented Digital Photogrammetry and 3D Modeling of Eroding Coastlines on Block Island.