Student selected as 4-H National Citizenship Washington Focus Delegate

Rania Ahmad, a 9th grade student at Trumbull High School, was selected as the only delegate from Fairfield County 4-H to attend the premiere leadership and citizenship event in Washington DC called Citizenship Washington Focus(CWF). She was offered scholarships through Fairfield County 4-H and the State 4-H program run through UCONN.

After the 11 page application, close to 500 community service hours, leadership roles, extensive involvement and community service group projects and recommendations she was selected. She will attend the week long event, CWF, in DC with delegates from other Connecticut counties, as well as delegates from other states across the nation.

Rania has been volunteering with 4-H at Beardsley Zoo since she was 7 and on the County Fair board since she was 11. She is deeply involved in 4-H and also volunteers at other non-profits, with her school and area events.

Visit https://4-h.org/parents/citizenship-washington-focus/ for more information.

She will meet with legislators to develop citizenship skills, discuss congressional issues, bill writing, have a capitol hill orientation, attend twilight Tattoo, tour DC and develop leadership and communication skills.