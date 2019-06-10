Poster contest winners announced

Hillcrest Middle School 8th grade students competed in CT’s American Statistical Association poster contest. Elizabeth Steeves and Deanna Jacobi won first place in the grade 7-9 category for their survey and poster “Think Twice before You Type.” Third place in the grade 7 -9 category was Maggie Huang and Allison Ziegler’s survey and poster “Music Makes You Sharper.” An awards ceremony at Yale University was held in April. The winning posters have now been forwarded to the ASA national contest. Students pictured are Maggie Huang, Allison Ziegler, Deanna Jacobi and Elizabeth Steeves.