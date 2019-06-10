Trumbull swimmers to take on challenge for Swim Across the Sound

Trumbull High swimmers will brave the Long Island Sound in this year’s Swim Across the Sound to benefit St. Vincent’s Foundation on Aug. 3.

The Eagles’ primary purpose is to raise funds to help meet the financial needs of underserved people fighting cancer.

The swim is a 15-mile journey from Port Jefferson, Long Island, to Bridgeport.

Two relay teams will train hard and fundraise over the next two months.

Team Pisces Pride consists of Liam Crecca, Jackie Dale, Cameron Kosak, Julia Nevins, and Masuk High swimmer Liz Stoelzel. They will be led by Trumbull High head swim coach and Pisces head coach Bill Strickland.

Coaches Chris Fracker and Colleen Carroll will support David Datz, Norah Hampford, Anna Haydostian and Raj Padda.

Their fundraising goals total more than $14,000.

One such effort is a multi-family Tag Sale on Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19 Franklin Street.