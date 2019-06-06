Music teacher to play Taps in honor of D-Day tonight at Trumbull memorial

Duane Berge, an instructor at the Trumbull Music School, will visit the Vietnam Veterans memorial flagpole and play Taps in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy invasion tonight about 5:30 p.m.

Berge said he has known some local veterans who served in WWII over the years. His father served in the Pacific Theater, and his mother worked at Chance-Vought, repairing Corsair fighter planes.

“That was what they did during the war,” he said. “When a fighter plane got shot down, they shipped them back to Pensacola, Florida, where female mechanics would work and get them back in the air.”

Berge said playing Taps is something he does regularly at solemn occasions.

“Whenever there’s a local veteran’s funeral, if I knew them, I play Taps,” he said. “Tonight I have a break from teaching around 5:30, so I’ll go play.”

