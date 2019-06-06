Officers to carry Special Olympics torch through Trumbull Saturday

Trumbull police will join nearly 1,500 other officers and law enforcement personnel in carrying the Special Olympics torch more than 530 miles across Connecticut. The goal of Special Olympics is to inspire acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

The Trumbull portion of the torch run begins on Route 111. Trumbull officers are expected to take the torch from the Monroe Police Dept. about 11:30 a.m. Trumbull police will carry the torch along Main Street before turning left onto Church Hill Road. The run will proceed to White Plains Road, and then turn left onto Unity Road before turning left onto Huntington Tpke. Trumbull will pass the torch on to Shelton Police at St. Joseph High School. The handoff to Shelton police is expected to take place about 1 p.m. The Trumbull portion of the relay is just under 8 miles.