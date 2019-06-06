Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman drafted by S.F. Giants in Major League Draft

Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the ninth pick in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft. Team captain and shortstop at Yale, Whiteman was the first Ivy League player selected.

Whiteman starred for the Trumbull Post 141 American Legion baseball team. He played scholastically at Fairfield Prep.

This past season Whiteman led the Ivy League in stolen bases (34, without being caught), was second in the league in doubles (17), third in the league in runs (43) and fifth in the league in hits (63). His .337 batting average was second on the team, and his .388 on-base percentage and .465 slugging percentage were third. He committed only seven errors, posting a .966 fielding percentage.

Whiteman, winner of the Willliam Neely Mallory Award as the top senior male athlete at Yale, is tied for second on Yale’s career hits list with 213. His 71 career steals place him third and his 135 runs scored were four away from the Yale career record. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back Ivy League Championships (2017 and 2018) and earn a pair of wins in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

A chemical engineering major, he is a two-time first team CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and was a first team Academic All-American last year. Whiteman also earned Yale’s DeLaney Kiphuth Student-Athlete Distinction Award last month as the senior male student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average.

The last time Yale had any players selected in the MLB draft was 2017, when Richard Slenker ’17 was picked in the 28th round by the Houston Astros and Harrison White ’17 was selected in the 31st round by the Miami Marlins.

The Bulldogs have one alum playing Minor League Baseball right now — catcher Ryan Lavarnway ’09, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 draft by the Boston Red Sox. He now plays in the New York Yankees organization.