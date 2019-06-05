Boys lacrosse: St. Joe’s to meet Bacon Academy for state title

CHESHIRE — For the eighth time in this decade, St. Joseph will play for the CIAC Class S boys’ lacrosse championship.

The 8th-seeded and defending champion Cadets (13-5) blew out 4th-seeded Sheehan, 21-4, Wednesday night at the Maclary Complex.

They will go for their fifth Class S crown Saturday when they meet Bacon Academy at McMahon in Norwalk at 10:30 a.m. Bacon Academy downed East Catholic in the other semifinal, 10-9.

“Playing in the FCIAC there’s no days off,” St. Joseph coach Brendan Talbot said. “We play all the big boys there and we’ve been playing at a higher level than other teams have in Class S. It gives us a competitive advantage.”

It took St. Joseph some time to get going in the first quarter as the Cadets didn’t score for the first 5:54, but after that goals came in bunches. Ryan Daly scored twice in the first quarter and Preston Kral added another one to make it 3-0.

“We knew we were going to take their best punch in the first quarter,” Talbot said. “We knew we had to weather the storm in the first quarter. Last year, we got down to Granby, 3-0, and played soft. We weren’t going to do that again.”

St. Joseph then exploded in the second quarter. Daly and Jack Coughlin each scored to make it 5-0, before Sheehan finally got on the board with 9:04 to go until intermission on a goal by Justin Williams from right in front.

After that it was all St. Joseph. The Cadets scored the next 16 goals, making it 11-2 at halftime and 18-2 after three quarters.

Daly ended up leading the way with six goals. Declan McGinley and Cole DaSilva each had four goals for St. Joseph.

Wes Terzi, Tony Lupo and Hunter Perelli scored the other Sheehan goals.

“We knew it would be a challenge coming in and we came out a little flat,” Sheehan coach Dan Wostbrock said. “The name scares you a little bit since St. Joseph has won multiple championships.”

St. Joseph outshot Sheehan, 40-13. Kyle Burbank had four saves for the Cadets, while Russ Rutkowski had 21 for the Titans, who finished their season at 14-5.

St. Joseph 21, Sheehan 4

St. Joseph 3 8 7 3 — 21

Sheehan 0 1 0 3 — 4

Shots: St. Joseph 40, Sheehan 13

St. Joseph – Goals: Declan McGinley 4, Ryan Daly 6, Preston Kral, Cole DaSilva 4, Jack Coughlin 3, Mike Mulligan, Jack Carpenter 2. Assists: Ryan Daly, Eric Burbank 4. Saves: Kyle Burbank 4

Sheehan – Goals: Anthony Lupo, Hunter Perelli, Wes Terzi, Justin Williams. Assists: Devin Napoli. Saves: Russell Rutkowski 21