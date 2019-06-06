School News

Frenchtown School

Our 5th grade graduation will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 14. Their luncheon will be immediately following. Invitations and information were sent home to families.

Kinderfest will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m.

The Flag Day Assembly performed by our 3rd graders will be held on Tuesday, June 12, at 9:30 a.m.

The last day of school is on Monday, June 17. Both Friday, June 14 and Monday, June 17, are legal day dismissals at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served.

On Sunday, June 23, at 10 a.m., at the BowTie Cinema, there will be an exclusive showing to Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Toy Story 4. More information will be sent home.

We are continuing to collect Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website for information.

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownschool.com

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, please join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more! Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.