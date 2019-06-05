Ryan’s Rebels Fishing Derby June 8

Ryan’s Rebels 3rd annual Fishing Derby will take place Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m.-noon at Twin Brooks Park, rain or shine. All proceeds go directly to helping children and families battling neuroblastoma and other pediatric cancers.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Suggested donation of $5 per participant to enter. Bring your fishing pole and we will provide everything else including bait, buckets and a stocked lake.

Prizes will be awarded to kids up to 14 years old. Coffee, bagels and raffle items available.

For more information, visit ryansrebels.org or contact info@ryansrebels.org.

Ryan’s story

Ryan Joyce was a great natured, fun-loving and feisty three and a half year old. He loved playing with his parents and sister, zooming cars and trucks around, and kicking a ball in the backyard with his buddies. And he LOVED superheroes!

In the summer of 2014 he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer. Sadly, after a courageous 18-month battle he passed away on December 3, 2015, 1 month shy of his 4th birthday.

Ryan’s Rebels was started in late 2014 by an 8th grade religious education class at St. Stephen Church in Trumbull, to help offset medical and travel costs for the Joyce family. Under the leadership of Lorraine Iwaszkiewicz of Creative Development Daycare, Mary Beth Ryan, and the Religious Education Department at St. Stephen Church, they created the name and website, designed tee shirts and kicked off fundraising.

The Joyce family took over Ryan’s Rebels after Ryan passed away on December 3, 2015.

Ryan’s Rebels was incorporated in early 2016 in the State of Connecticut and has obtained their nonprofit status – a 501 (c)(3)