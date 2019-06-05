Trumbull High School Mock Trial wins fifth state championship

Be Legendary! Is a sign that hangs in room C10 at Trumbull High School. The room that is the home of Trumbull High School Mock Trial.

“It’s something the kids see every day as they walk in my classroom. You can’t miss it. It serves as a challenge to not only the mock trial kids but any student to be the best they can be.” said Eric August the Head Coach of Trumbull’s Mock Trial team.

Be Legendary is not only a banner and a challenge for the Trumbull High School Mock Trial, it has become their reality, August said.

In March, in front of five Connecticut Supreme Court Justices at the Connecticut Supreme Court, Trumbull High School beat Lyme/Old Lyme High School to win the Connecticut High School Mock Trial State Championship. This was Trumbull’s third consecutive state championship and their fifth overall in the past seven years.

“The kids really wanted this one. They wanted the three-pete. To the best of my knowledge no other high school has ever done it, so to win three in a row means a lot to us. Especially the kids.” August said.

Trumbull’s team is made up of all seniors, most of which have been with the program since their freshman year.