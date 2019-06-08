Campus News

Assumption College — Zachary Karpowich, class of 2019, received the History Department’s Ray Marion Special Award in World History.

Curry College — Krysta Caltabiano has been inducted into Alpha Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta Honor Society.

Delaware Valley University — Madeleine Buzzeo has been selected for an academic merit scholarship and has enrolled as a new student for fall 2019.

Eastern State University’s Department of Environmental Earth Science held is annual year-end celebration in May. Among those awarded for their work and excellence in the environmental earth science program was Thomas Zimmerman, class of 2020, who majors in Environmental Earth Science, and was preseneted with the Geomorphology Research Recognition Award.

Muhlenberg College — Logan Meyer, class of 2021, studied abroad in France.

SUNY Oneonta — Emily Kramer has been selected to receive the Kathryn and Edward Pixley Scholarship.

University of Bridgeport — The following local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Priscila Moderno, Jessica Weimann

University of Delaware — Jack Leonard was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Leonard is pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Wesleyan University — Meghan Van Zandt was honored at spring prize reception and received the following award: Barry Kiefer Prize-Biology, in memory of Barry I. Kiefer to celebrate outstanding graduating Ph.D. students in Biology and Molecular Biology and Biochemistry. Van Zandt, a member of Wesleyan’s Class of , is majoring in Biology-PhD.

Dean’s List

Assumption College — Emma Maguire

Berry College — Miranda Heyman

Emerson College — Dylan McCaffery, majoring in Sports Communication; Joshua Merkin, majoring in Journalism

Lehigh University — John Forster, Nicole Kirven

Roger Williams University — Rachel Ameer, Brooklyn Cenatiempo, Nina Ferreri, Lisa Giannini, Angelika Kremens, John Pfohl

University of Vermont — Jenna Ingersoll, Nicholas Nestro, Alec Neubauer, Tessa Neubauer, Emily Tinnesz

Degree earned

Assumption College — Zachary Karpowich

Berry College — Miranda Heyman, BAH degree in Creative Writing

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management.

Emerson College — Gloria Perez, BS degree in Journalism

University of New Hamposhire — Sara Chille, BS degree in Nutr:Dietetics; Connor Shay, BS degree in BusAdm: Finance

University of Scranton — Monica A. Moussavian, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Casey L. Goulden, of Science degree in Counseling and Human Services

University of Vermont — Peter McGovern, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration; Tessa Neubauer, Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology; Kourtney Soderholm, Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Science & Disorders; Thomas Switzgable, Bachelor of Arts degree in English

Wesleyan University — Braxton Spaulding, BA degree in English; Meghan Van Zandt, PHD degree in Biology

Graduate degree

The University of Scranton — Kathryn R. Mortati, Master of Science degree in occupational therapy

Honor’s List

Fairleigh Dickinson University — Tina DeLucia, Anthony Socci

President’s List

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell S. French, a Management major

Southern New Hampshire University — Thomas Schutz, Erin Gillespie